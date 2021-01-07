Reynoldsburg police beat: Jan. 8

ThisWeek group

Police arrested a 31-year-old Hilliard man shortly before 3 a.m. Dec. 23 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and drug abuse, after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a car dealership on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

A 43-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on charges of theft and drug possession at 3:41 a.m. Dec. 28 after officers responded to a reported theft at gas station on the 7800 block of East Main Street.

A 25-year-old Columbus man faces felonious assault charges after he was arrested shortly before 7 pm. Dec. 21 after officers responded to an assault on the 7000 block of White Butterfly Lane.

An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on criminal damaging charges after police were called to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Smithfield Avenue at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 20.

Police arrested a 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man on criminal trespassing charges after being called to a disturbance at a laundromat on the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue shortly after 12:26 p.m. Dec. 20.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges after responding to a domestic dispute at 11:32 p.m. Dec. 18 on the 1300 block of Beeler Drive.

A 54-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported the theft of her Rumpke trash can, valued at $100, from her residence on the 6900 block of Nocturne Road between 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 8:16 a.m. Dec. 11.