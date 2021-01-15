Reynoldsburg police beat: Jan. 15

ThisWeek group

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 19 recovered a bullet from the kitchen of a 48-year-old woman.

According to reports, at least two witnesses heard between five to seven gunshots. A 27-year-old neighbor told police after the shots were fired, he saw two men wearing dark clothing run toward Birchview Drive South and get into a dark, four-door vehicle.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• A 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and menacing charges after officers were called to a domestic dispute on the 7700 block of Donwick Way at 4:56 p.m. Jan.7.

• Officers arrested a 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man on public intoxication after responding to a suspicious person at a dog grooming business on the 1700 block of Brice Road at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 4.

• A 41-year-old Columbus woman reported her purse was stolen from her shopping cart at a department store on the 2600 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly before 2:34 p.m. Dec. 23.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man reported medication, clothing and $40 in cash were stolen from him between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21, from a hotel room on the 2100 block of Brice Road.