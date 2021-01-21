Eastside Brewing Company opens in Reynoldsburg after more than a year of preparations

Kelley Youman

Eastside Brewing Company is bringing locally brewed craft beer to the 'Burg.

The craft brewery and taproom opened quietly this month at 1421 Davidson Drive, after more than a year of renovations to the once-vacant 5,000-square-foot building.

“It had no HVAC and needed a new roof. All of the plumbing had to be replaced because we were putting in sloped floors in the brewery area with trench drains,” said Rich Hennosy, who owns Eastside Brewing and Buckeye Lake Brewery. “It was one big open empty space so we just kind of put a wall down the middle and said this side is the brewery and this side is the tap room.”

The brewery has an indoor seating for more than 60 and an outdoor patio will open in the spring.

“I’m most excited about our outdoor space – the patio includes a large area under shady trees and a grassy area with picnic tables and cornhole,” Hennosy said. “We’re trying to schedule food trucks for all four days a week that we’re open, and we do allow people to order food in from other places they’re just not allowed to bring beverages in.”

In addition to several of its own beers on tap, Eastside Brewing offers a selection of wines, bourbon and craft sodas.

Eastside will carry on some of the traditions of its sister company, Buckeye Lake Brewery, which Hennosy opened in 2012 at 5176 Walnut Road in Buckeye Lake.

“We’ve brewed about 12 different beers so far. Some of them are Buckeye Lake beers, some of them are Eastside Brewing beers and some of them are cobranded,” he said. “There’ll be a lot of that mixing up. By late spring we’ll have a pretty decent selection of Eastside beers.”

For example, Eastside’s Sunset Golden Ale is also known as Buckeye Lake Blonde.

Both breweries use the motto, “Drink local. Drink better.”

The addition of Eastside Brewing was a big move.

“We actually moved our entire brewing operation to Reynoldsburg, and all brewing is done out of Eastside now,” Hennosy said. “It’s a 15-barrel system. The old Buckeye Lake system was seven barrels so we’re brewing double what we did at Buckeye Lake. In a month we brew about 90 barrels, but we have the capacity to produce about 300 barrels a month.”

The brewery suspended its bottling and distribution last year during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, although Hennosy said that decision will be reevaluated this fall.

“If you want a can, the bartender will fill a can for you and seam it while you wait,” he said. “We’re really focused on our tap rooms. It’s so important those survive.”

And a beer named specifically for Reynoldsburg is “definitely in the plans.”

“Until we get the recipe the way that we want it, we don’t want to name it and have someone come in three months from now and have it taste different, so right now a lot of those beers are just named generically, like ‘Eastside IPA,’ ” Hennosy said. “It gives us some time to mess around before we name it.”

Eastside Brewing currently is open 4-10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Information is available at (614) 762-8001 or online at facebook.com/Eastside-Brewing-Company-411585976091526/.

