Reynoldsburg police beat: Jan. 22

Police responding to a “shots fired” call on the 6600 block of Red Fox Road at 12:44 a.m. Dec. 31 arrested a 38-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of improperly discharging a firearm and having weapons while under disability.

In other recent incident reports:

• A 45-year-old Columbus man was arrested on domestic violence and menacing charges shortly after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14, when officers were called to a disturbance on the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place.

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 41-year-old Columbus man on charges of disorderly conduct after police were called to a disturbance at a bar on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue at 9:41 p.m. Jan. 13.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old Millersport man on charges of heroin possession, possession of illegal drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after responding at 12:31 a.m. Jan. 9 to a report of a suspicious car a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.

• A 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 9, when officers were called to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Hootman Road.

• A 24-year-old New Albany man was arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery after officers responded to a disturbance at a bank on the 6900 block of East Main Street at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 8.

• Officers found a spent casing and a bullet hole in the roof of a 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man’s trailer on the 100 block of Lawrence Lane shortly after midnight Jan. 1. The bullet caused an estimated $1,000 in damage and was blamed on New Year’s Eve “celebratory gunfire,” according to reports.