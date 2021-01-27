Expected annexation of 137 acres to pave way for housing, retail development in Reynoldsburg

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

Reynoldsburg City Council is expected to approve the annexation of 137 acres on East Main Street and Summit Road from Etna Township in Licking County for the Eastwood housing and retail development.

Council heard the first reading of the annexation legislation Jan. 25.

Council is expected to vote Feb. 22 on the annexation and a proposal to establish three zoning districts: Main Street District, Residential Medium (RM) and Suburban Residential (SR).

Central Ohio builder Joe Ciminello has proposed a mix of more than 700 homes and apartments with 11.5 acres of commercial property fronting East Main Street.

More:Reynoldsburg preparing to annex 137 acres for Summit Road development

Initial plans are expected to be presented to the city’s planning commission in April.

The entire property is in the Southwest Licking School District and is served by the Etna Township Fire Department, officials said.

Ciminello plans a “diverse mix” of housing types and price points, said Andrew Bowsher, Reynoldsburg development director.

Six types of single-family, owner-occupied home types are planned, including traditional houses, attached single-family townhomes and estate lots with custom homes on larger parcels, Bowsher said.

Two types of rental units are proposed: 240 traditional style “walk-up” apartments and 160 ranch-style cottages geared toward seniors, he said.

Officials said the development’s architecture will be influenced by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which is across Main Street from the development.

Other plans include a community center with an outdoor pool and park space, Bowsher said.

The development will be completed in two phases and take at least three to five years, officials said.

The 11.5 acres of commercial property will include retail and office space, similar to the Westar development on Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway in Westerville, he said.

“We feel this is coming at just the right time, while the need for housing increases every day,” Bowsher said. “Couple this with the ability of new office and commercial area, and we have the makings of a grand corridor on the east side.”

If approved, the annexation will bring together three parcels – two totaling about 79 acres owned by Howard P. and Rosemary A. Emswiler, and another 58.4-acre parcel owned by Robert Foster and Neal Seymour.

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews