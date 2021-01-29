Reynoldsburg police beat: Jan. 29

ThisWeek group

A 19-year-old Pataskala woman who was working at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road reported being assaulted by a customer at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 11.

According to reports, the unknown man wanted to place a carryout order for three brownies and started arguing with the woman when told the restaurant was out of brownies.

He threw a plastic water bottle, striking the woman in the back, before fleeing in a sports-utility vehicle. No injuries were reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• Officers arrested a 27-year-old Reynoldsburg man on assault charges after responding to a fight at a bar on the 7500 block of East Main Street at 10:21 p.m. Jan. 15.

• An employee at a shoe store on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported a woman stole two pairs of boots valued at $300 shortly after 2:40 p.m. Jan. 13.

• A 50-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported an unknown person threw a brick through the window of his apartment on the 2000 block of Commons Road North between 1:30 p.m. Jan 8 and 8:15 a.m. Jan. 9.

• A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported the catalytic converter on his vehicle valued at $250 was stolen between 7 p.m. and midnight Jan. 7 while it was parked in the 1200 block of Rosehill Road.