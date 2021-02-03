Girls Basketball: Reynoldsburg's Imarianah Russell scores 1,000th career point

During the Reynoldsburg girls basketball team’s 73-31 victory over Gahanna on Feb. 2, junior guard Imarianah Russell scored the 1,000th point of her prep career.

Russell, who spent her first two seasons at Dublin Coffman before joining the Raiders this winter, needed 11 points heading into the game and finished with 22.

She has been averaging 21.5 points for Reynoldsburg, which is 10-4 and received the No. 3 seed for the Division I district tournament.

Russell averaged 17 points as a freshman and 12 last season.

“It was exciting,” Russell said. “I’ve been waiting for this.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek