Reynoldsburg's reconditioned skatepark should reopen in April

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

It should be smooth skating this spring, after Reynoldsburg completes $24,000 in improvements to its skatepark at JFK Park, 7232 E. Main Street.

Parks and recreation maintenance staff started removing the skatepark’s plywood framing last month.

“Once the structure is solid, we will apply the new plywood and skin. We will replace the toe kicks and angler plates as necessary,” said Donna Bauman, director of parks and recreation. “The sides of the ramps will have steel siding applied. Once we have warmer temperatures, we will have the asphalt repaired.”

No ramps or pipes will be added, Bauman said.

The city hopes to have the skatepark reopened by April, she said.

GoSkate, a national skateboarding school, teaches most of its Columbus-area lessons at the park, according to the company’s website.

The improvements, paid from the capital-improvement-projects fund, follow $1.2 million in upgrades completed in 2020 at the park, which opened in 2001.

Construction finished last fall on the city’s first accessible playground, designed for children with cognitive and physical limitations. The project also included a new restroom and concessions building, new benches and landscaping.

In addition to the skatepark, the 26-acre JFK park includes nine ball fields, tennis and pickleball courts, and a half-mile trail connecting it to Huber Park.

