Police beat: Feb. 5

ThisWeek group

A security guard at a department store on the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive reported being assault by two men shortly before 12:58 p.m. Jan. 21.

The men fled the scene in a black vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• Officers arrested a 36-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges at 2:31 a.m. Jan. 24 after responding to a disturbance on the 2100 of Lavenham Road.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of discharging a deadly weapon shortly after 5:38 p.m. Jan. 22 after officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment on the 2100 block of Pine Tree Lane.

• A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 2:13 a.m. Jan. 21, after police were called to a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of Taylor Mills Drive.

• A 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 3:58 a.m. Jan. 18, when police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on the 1700 block of Brice Road.

• Officers arrested a 20-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges at 5:32 a.m. Jan. 18, after investigating a suspicious vehicle on the 7200 block of East Main Street.