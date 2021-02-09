Feb. 3 filing deadline: No primary necessary for Reynoldsburg City Council, auditor races

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

Two Republicans and three Democrats have filed to run for one of three at-large seats on Reynoldsburg City Council; however, no primary election for city offices will be held May 4.

Reynoldsburg holds a partisan primary, meaning at least one candidate must be nominated from each party for each office.

If the number of candidates from a political party is less than or equal to the number of positions to be filled in the next general election, then no primary is held.

The five candidates will be vying for one of three at-large seats up for election Nov. 2.

Incumbent Democrats Stacie Baker and Kristin Bryant will run for reelection, and Franklin W. Davis is seeking his first term.

Republican incumbent Barth Cotner is seeking re-election against Brett Luzader, a former Ward 2 councilman who lost his seat in 2019 by 12 votes.

Incumbent City Auditor Stephen Cicak, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Mildred Johnson.

The four-year terms for council and city auditor begin Jan. 1, 2022.

