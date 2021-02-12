Reynoldsburg police beat: Feb. 12

ThisWeek group

A 58-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 3:23 p.m. Feb. 1 after police responded to a disturbance on the 7200 block of East Main Street.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

• A 43-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 10:12 p.m. Feb. 1 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Lynbridge Drive.

• Officers arrested a 23-year-old Maumee man on OVI charges after responding to a suspicious person at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 29 at an apartment on the 700 block of Millstream Drive.

• A 30-year-old Pickerington man was arrested on aggravated burglary, domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 7:44 p.m. Jan. 28 when police responded to a disturbance on the 2100 block of Commons Road South.

• A 61-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 5:06 p.m. Jan. 27 when officers were called to a disturbance on the 500 block of Postwoods Drive.

• More than $5,445 worth of tools, including saws and other equipment, were reported stolen from a concrete business on the 1300 block of Brice Road on Jan. 22.

According to reports, a garage door at the business appeared to have been forced open and the tools taken between Jan. 6 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22.