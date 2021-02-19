Reynoldsburg police beat: Feb. 19

A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported a person entered her apartment on the 1900 block of Commons Road South at 4:41 a.m. Feb. 1.

According to Reynoldsburg police reports, the woman and a friend were in the kitchen and heard the person enter the front door before fleeing on foot.

Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested on criminal damaging charges at 9:44 a.m. Feb. 7, after police responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of Postwoods Drive.

• Officers arrested a 48-year-old Columbus woman on petty theft charges after responding to a gas station on the 7000 block of East Main Street at 7:53 a.m. Feb. 6

• A guest at a hotel in the 2100 block of Brice Road reported his vehicle was stolen at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 2 while it was warming up in the parking lot outside his room.