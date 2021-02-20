Arrested Development, Survivor to headline Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Kelley Rodriguez

Reynoldsburg has booked two Grammy Award-winning acts to headline to the 2021 Tomato Festival.

The city announced Feb. 20 that multi-platinum hip-hop group Arrested Development will perform Saturday and Survivor will take the stage Friday.

The only hip-hop group to receive the “best new artist” Grammy, Arrested Development is known for hits such as “Tennessee,” “Revolution,” and “Mr. Wendel.” The group describes its shows as “an uplifting and spiritual event wrapped into one big party.”

Survivor had a No. 1 hit in “Eye of the Tiger” and won a Grammy and People’s Choice Award and was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

With 22-year-old Nashville resident Cameron Barton assuming lead vocals, the band will perform its other hits like “High On You” and “The Search Is Over” for fans old and new.

The festival is Aug. 12-14 at Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Drive.

The Landsharks, a Jimmy Buffet and Beach Boys tribute band, will play Thursday.

City Council last year approved a contract with West Virginia-based Media Promotions Enterprises (MPE) not to exceed $136,000 for booking and production services for the 2021 festival.

A $46,00 deposit from the canceled 2020 festival was carried forward and added to this year’s budget, for a total of $136,000 dedicated to entertainment, said Donna Bauman, parks and recreation director.

In addition to booking entertainment, MPE provides services including a portable stage, sound system and lighting.

If the festival is canceled “due to state mandated order,” MPE will work with the city to reschedule acts or move the lineup to 2022, according to the contract.

The city in 2019 used MPE to bring in country singer Phil Vassar and 1980s rockers Great White.

That year’s festival was the first managed by the city. It went on hiatus in 2018 after being organized by Reynoldsburg Festivals Inc. for several years.

Under city management, the carnival rides, added national musical acts and expanded entertainment returned and more tomato-themed offerings, such as chili and salsa contests and a tomato food fight, were added.

Started in 1965, the festival honors Reynoldsburg’s claim as the birthplace of a sweeter, edible tomato created by resident Alexander W. Livingston. In 1870, he was the first to upgrade the wild tomato plant.

For more information, go to reytomatofest.com.

