Most Reynoldsburg students will return to full-time in-person classes March 15

Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown announced Feb. 23 students will return to in-person classes five days a week, beginning March 15.

The announcement was made via Facebook Live and in a letter sent to district parents.

In the letter, Brown said students in the hybrid-learning model would return to school, but “a number of parents requested their children remain virtual. We’re happy to honor their wishes while still involving virtual students in classroom activities and collaboration with their classmates.”

Brown added the district would adhere to social-distancing guidelines, and the Parent and Student Guide to Learning would be updated “by the end of the week.”

Among the topics in the updated guide will be information on all-in learning, virtual learning, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, hot meals, cleaning, mask policies and transportation.

The updated guide will be posted at reyn.org in both the For Parents and For Students sections, according to Brown.

