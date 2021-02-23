Reynoldsburg City Council OKs annexation for East Main-Summit development

Kelley Rodriguez

Reynoldsburg City Council on Feb. 22 unanimously approved the annexation of 137 acres on East Main Street and Summit Road from Etna Township in Licking County for the Eastwood housing and retail development.

Central Ohio builder Joe Ciminello has proposed a mix of more than 700 homes and apartments with 11.5 acres of commercial property fronting East Main Street, across from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Council also established three zoning districts for the project: Main Street District, Residential Medium (RM) and Suburban Residential (SR).

Initial plans are expected to be presented to the city’s planning commission this spring.

The entire property is in the Southwest Licking School District and is served by the West Licking Joint Fire District, officials said.

Ciminello plans a “diverse mix” of housing types and price points, said Andrew Bowsher, Reynoldsburg development director.

Six types of single-family, owner-occupied homes are planned, including traditional houses, attached single-family townhomes and estate lots with custom homes on larger parcels, Bowsher said.

Two types of rental units are proposed: 240 traditional-style “walk-up” apartments and 160 ranch-style cottages geared toward seniors, he said.

Other plans include a neighborhood community center with an outdoor pool and park space, Bowsher said.

The 11.5 acres of commercial property will include retail and office space, similar to the Westar development on Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway in Westerville, he said.

The annexation brings together three parcels – two totaling about 79 acres owned by Howard P. and Rosemary A. Emswiler, and another 58.4-acre parcel owned by Robert Foster and Neal Seymour.

