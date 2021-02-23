Wilson Ridge Townhomes project on Waggoner Road headed to Reynoldsburg's planning commission

Kelley Rodriguez

Two years after neighbors swayed city officials against apartments, a townhome complex is proposed for the 9-acre parcel on Waggoner Road.

The Reynoldsburg Board of Building and Zoning Appeals on Feb. 18 unanimously approved a conditional use permit for 80 townhome-style condominiums at 1220 Waggoner Road to be known as Wilson Ridge Townhomes.

Pennsylvania-based developer JAS Builders LLC/John Spagnolo sought BZBA approval ahead of presenting the project to the city’s planning commission, which is expected to hear a major-site plan application March 4.

To move forward, the development needs approval from both the BZBA and planning commission.

The Ryan Homes “Wexford” model three-bedroom townhomes will range 1,650 square feet to 2,200 square feet and include attached two-car garages.

Wilson Ridge Townhomes is proposed to have two entrances off Waggoner Road and a third access point through the adjacent Messiah Lutheran property, according to a January 2021 traffic study submitted by Sheffler and Company surveyors.

The traffic study showed the development would generate an average daily trip count of 564 vehicles and would not require public improvements like a turn lane or traffic signal.

City Council in February 2019 rejected a proposal for the property from Metro Development for a 120-unit apartment complex known as Bentley House.

Metro had agreed to install a turn lane from Waggoner Road into the complex, build a sidewalk extending to Main Street along the east side of the road and install a crosswalk. Council denied the application after nearby residents started an online petition urging “roads before rooftops.”

In early 2020 the city overhauled its zoning code, designating the property as suburban residential (SR), which allows attached single-family as a conditional use.

“This is an allowable use in this district – it is not a rezoning application,” said Andrew Bowsher, development director. “This is all owner-occupied.”

There will be a condo-owners association and developers will be required to contribute toward planned Waggoner Road improvements, Bowsher said.

Reynoldsburg has been working with the Franklin County Engineer’s office on plans for sidewalks on the west side of Waggoner Road and “preliminary engineering will be done this year,” he said.

The city applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to help pay for the creation of a third lane and install sidewalks on both sides of the streets with lighting. Money also would help fund improvements at Pine Quarry Park.

The project is expected to cost up to $14 million, Bowsher said.

“One of the biggest concerns right now is the lack of a southbound right-turn lane … so stacking concerns that currently exist right now will no longer exist,” he said.

If Reynoldsburg is awarded OPWC funding, Waggoner Road improvements could start as soon as 2023, he said.

“I do want to reassure everybody that the last two years we have been successful in securing OPWC applications for Main Street. We feel very confident that this is going to go forward,” Bowsher said.

The site also is part of an existing tax-increment-financing district encompassing about 800 acres from Waggoner Road west to Brice Road.

A TIF is an economic-development mechanism available to local governments to finance public-infrastructure improvements. It locks in the taxable worth of real property at the value it holds at the time the authorizing legislation is approved, diverting resulting incremental revenue to designated uses, such as improvements or infrastructure to support a new development.

Reynoldsburg City Schools still gets 100% of its portion of the property taxes, but remaining funds go toward specific projects, like infrastructure improvement.

Wilson Ridge Townhomes is Spagnolo’s second project in Reynoldsburg. In November he received planning commission approval for a similar townhome project on 13 acres on Rosehill Road, just north of Rose Hill Elementary School.

If planning commission approves the project March 4, construction is expected to begin next year and take about two years to complete, Spagnolo said.

