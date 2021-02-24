Keeping SCOR: Spirits lift as we see more light, possibly at end of the tunnel

Vicki Albrecht

Guest Columnist

Last week my husband and I received a letter from a former neighbor, who always has enjoyed writing and receiving letters.

She was telling us about her recent eye surgery: “I didn’t know this old lady was living in my house.” She has always had a good sense of humor, but this 91-year-old, still living at home, was marveling at the bright and colorful vision she now has.

I can relate. I like light; I seem to need more lately. My spirit has been lifted in the last week as the daylight time is increasing. Many of us are looking for occasions and people to lift our spirits.

The Senior Center of Reynoldsburg recently held a drive-thru box lunch, sponsored by Cherry Blossom Communities. The food was delicious, and it was a good opportunity to see the SCOR staff and to get a glimpse of fellow members.

Several of us remain in touch through our Zoom exercise classes. It seems that quite a few members already have received two of the COVID-19 vaccinations. Could the reopening of the senior center be coming soon? It’s been about a year since we could participate in person.

As we move toward winding down this pandemic, I wonder how many of us might see ourselves – and the world – in a different light?

Coming activities at the center include:

• Zoom exercise classes, yoga and Zumba classes

• Foot-care clinics with Everyday Divinity take place monthly

• The Burg Bookies book club will meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. March 4. The book to be discussed is "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson. The next book is "Clay’s Quilt" by Silas House and will be discussed April 1.

• There will be two travel meetings via Zoom to answer your travel questions. Wendt Touring will join us via Zoom at 10 a.m. March 8 and World of Travel will join us via Zoom at 10 a.m. April 14.

• Cookies will be in the Easter Spirit for Crafting with Cookie Spring Peeps Sign. The kit is $13 and the Zoom meeting will be noon March 18. The event is limited to 12 participants.

• Jean Herr from Jean Herr Organizing will be presenting Spring Organizing on Zoom at 10 a.m. March 22. Let us know if you are coming.

• Kristy Sills from Legacy Planning Coordinator will hold a Zoom meeting 1 p.m. April 6 to answer questions for the “What If?” of Preparing for a Caregiving Crisis.

• Zoom bingo will be help 1 p.m. April 21 with Wesley Communities. Registration is limited to 25 and the deadline is April 16.

For information, call the Reynoldsburg Senior Center call 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.