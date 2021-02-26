Reynoldsburg police beat: Feb. 26

ThisWeek group

Police arrested a 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges after being called to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 7400 Parksedge Court shortly after 7:36 p.m. Feb. 13.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

• Officers arrested an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man on petty theft charges shortly after 12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 after responding to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

• A 46-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 15 after police responded to a dispute on the 100 block of Needlewood Lane.

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 44-year-old Lancaster man on criminal trespassing charges after responding to a suspicious person at a laundromat on the 7100 block of East Main Street at 6:28 p.m. Feb. 13.

• A 33-year-old Blacklick man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and falsification after officers responded to a disturbance at gas station on the 6600 block of East Main Street at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 12.

• The manager of a fast-casual Italian restaurant on the 6800 block of East Main Street called police at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 11 to report a customer disturbance.

According to reports, the man became angry when the restaurant refused to accept a $100 bill as payment, and he smashed two glass bowls valued at $24 before leaving.