Hartley Roundup: Hawks girls swimming team enjoys strong finish

The Hartley girls swimming and diving team didn’t advance to the Division II state meet, but two of its relays and several individuals finished among the top eight at district.

With 147 points in the district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green, the Hawks placed fifth behind champion Columbus School for Girls (375) as 33 teams scored.

Sophomore Grace Goodwin placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.61 seconds) to lead the way. She originally tied Tree of Life’s Angie Wyand to force a swim-off, but Wyand then turned in a 25.37 to secure third while Goodwin swam 25.54.

“With only one club swimmer this year, the overwhelming majority of the team went seven to eight months without even dipping a toe into a swimming pool,” coach Tony Phillips said. “Early going was admittedly pretty rough, with most of them only swimming three or four days a week to maintain smaller daily practice groups, and it took much longer than usual for them to get into what we’d consider good swimming shape.

“But by season’s end, we had 15 district qualifiers and several just missing a trip to the state finals. Considering some of those obstacles, I thought they generally bounced back well to achieve countless personal bests while knocking on the door of the state meet.”

Finishing fifth at district were the 200 medley relay of Goodwin, senior Emma Simone and sophomores Abby Di-Nardo and Mackenzie Frizzell (1:55.37), the 200 free relay of Frizzell and seniors Ellie Kitsmiller, Lilly Lindemann and Megan Luallen (1:44.98) and Di-Nardo in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.23).

Others eligible to return include junior Sophia Sammler and freshmen Ava Downey, Mary Cate Kitsmiller, Julia Luallen and Cate Springer. Sophomore Chloe Albrecht missed the season with an injury but could be in the mix next year, according to Phillips.

Several to return

in boys swimming

The boys swimming team was led at district by its sixth-place 200 free relay (1:34.68) of seniors DeAndre Hodge, Sam LeMay and Leo Noll and junior Stuart Landry.

Competing individually were LeMay in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, Noll in the 50 free and 100 breast and junior William Sheridan in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Junior Jordan Madry and freshmen Victor Noll, Nathan Ogden and Connor Phillips are others eligible to return.

Girls bowlers finish

season at sectional

The girls bowling team’s season ended with a 30th-place finish (2,389) in the 35-team Division I sectional Feb. 18 at HP Lanes behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580), as the top 16 teams advanced to district.

Joelea Kelley, who led the Hawks at sectional with a 385, was one of four seniors to compete in the event along with Emily Casto, Maria Kelley and Jessica McBride.

Juniors Ann Flores and Camille Payne also competed.

Maria Kelley led the Hawks in regular-season COHSBC average at 129.4, as the Hawks went 2-4 overall and finished fourth (1-4) in the CCL as DeSales went 6-0 to win the league.

Hartley posted wins over Watterson (1,554-1,547 on Jan. 25) and Columbus East (1,458-1,029 on Jan. 27).

“We had three girls at the start of the season and we recruited three more,” coach Chris Blum said. “The three that came out for the first time had never bowled. It was a growing season and, honestly, they grew a ton. We had a bunch of girls that came in and during the first two weeks were throwing 70s and now they’re routinely in the 125, 135, 140s. We got so much better.”

GIRLS BOWLING

•Record: 2-4 overall

•League finish: 1-4 (fourth) in CCL behind champion DeSales (6-0)

•Seniors lost: Emily Casto, Joelea Kelley, Maria Kelley and Jessica McBride

•Key returnees: Ann Flores and Camille Payne

•Postseason: 30th (2,389) at sectional behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580)

SWIMMING & DIVING

•CCL standings: Boys — St. Charles (539), DeSales (217), Hartley (196), Watterson (115), Ready (2); Girls — Watterson (462), Hartley (324), DeSales (281), Ready (28)

•Seniors lost: Boys — DeAndre Hodge, Sam LeMay, Leo Noll and Bobby Sisson; Girls — Ellie Kitsmiller, Lily Lindemann, Megan Luallen, Lize McClung, Piper Ogden and Emma Simone

•Key returnees: Boys — Stuart Landry, Jordan Madry, Victor Noll, Nathan Ogden, Connor Phillips and Will Sheridan; Girls — Abby Di-Nardo, Ava Downey, Mackenzie Frizzell, Grace Goodwin, Mary Cate Kitsmiller, Julia Luallen, Sophia Sammler and Cate Springer

•Postseason: Boys — Fifth (154) at sectional behind champion Granville (273), 13th (66) at district behind champion Granville (253); Girls — Second (275) at sectional behind Columbus School for Girls (452), fifth (147) at district behind champion CSG (375)