Reynoldsburg: 1974 murder of teen girl solved through forensics; suspects deceased

Investigators say they have solved a 47-year-old cold case after new forensic evidence led to identification of two men they believe murdered a 15-year-old girl on the west side of Reynoldsburg.

The body of Lori Nesson, an honors student at Columbus’ Eastmoor High School, was found Sept. 28, 1974, a day after she had been seen at a football game. But investigators weren't able to find her killers, and the case eventually went cold.

Investigators have determined the two men who were responsible for Nesson's death were the same men convicted of assaulting and murdering a 17-year-old Whitehall girl a year later in the Blacklick area. Those men, Charles Webber of Columbus and Robert W. Meyer of Cincinnati, are both dead. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Reynoldsburg Division of Police Chief Curtis Baker announced the news March 2.

