Reynoldsburg police beat: March 5

ThisWeek group

Police arrested three men after responding to a shooting at a restaurant in the block of Taylor Square at 4:06 a.m. Feb. 21.

According to reports, a 24-year-old Columbus man faces assault and drug abuse charges; a 23-year-old Columbus man and 41-year-old Galloway man each were charged with felonious assault.

One person was injured, according to reports.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 39-year-old Hilliard man was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Feb. 21 on charges of OVI and having a loaded weapon in a vehicle while under the influence, after police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 7600 block of Slate Ridge Boulevard.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Obetz man on assault charges after responding to a fight at a bar in the 7500 block of East Main Street at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 20.

• Officers arrested a 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after responding to a disturbance in the 6800 block of Prior Place at 11:05 p.m. Feb. 20.

• A 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 1:47 a.m. Feb. 18 when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 7400 block of Smithfield Avenue.

• A 43-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported a catalytic converter worth $300 was stolen from his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while it was parked in the 8200 block of Clear Path Drive between 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and noon Feb. 6.