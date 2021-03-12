Reynoldsburg police beat: March 12

ThisWeek group

Police arrested a 50-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and menacing charges after responding to a disturbance on the 6300 block of Rippey Circle at 9:56 p.m. Feb. 25.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested on assault and drug possession at 12:11 p.m. Feb. 28 after officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 8400 block of Gracie’s Trail.

• Officers arrested a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on assault and domestic violence charges at 5:57 a.m. Feb. 27 after responding to a disturbance on the 6600 block of Penick Drive.

• A 24-year-old Reynoldsburg man was trespassed from a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 25 after he reportedly switched tags on a pair of shoes to get them for a lower price.

• Officers arrested a 29-year-old Columbus woman on petty theft charges after responding to a discount retailer on the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 23.

• A 67-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after police responded to a disturbance at a home on the 1500 block of Marvin Drive at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 22.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Columbus man on petty theft, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a theft at a hardware store on the 6200 block of East Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 22.