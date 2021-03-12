Wilson Ridge Townhomes: Reynoldsburg planning commission tables project pending landscaping details

Kelley Rodriguez

Two years after apartments were denied for a 9-acre parcel along Waggoner Road, 80 townhomes could get the green light.

Reynoldsburg’s planning commission March 4 voted unanimously to table a major-site plan for Wilson Ridge Townhomes at 1220 Waggoner Road.

Pennsylvania-based developer JAS Builders LLC/John Spagnolo and Ryan Homes is proposing “Wexford” model three-bedroom townhomes, ranging 1,650 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

The proposed townhomes include attached, two-car garages.

The city’s Board of Building and Zoning Appeals last month unanimously approved a conditional use permit allowing single-family attached dwellings on the 9-acre site.

Approvals by both the BZBA and planning commission are needed for the project to move forward.

Planning commission members asked developers to submit more information on landscaping and architectural details for the units facing Waggoner Road.

“I’m supportive of the use. I think this is the right fit for the spot in the city, but I think that there’s some pretty significant details here that need to get worked out before we approve this,” said Steven Hicks, planning commission member. “With how much scrutiny there is … and how many people drive up and down Waggoner Road in this area of the city every day, I think it’s more important that we get this right rather than expedite this.”

The application could be heard again as soon as its next meeting April 1.

The project’s density is about 9 units per acre, according to a Feb. 22 zoning staff report.

Engineers proposed two entrances off Waggoner Road, according to a January 2021 traffic study submitted by Sheffler and Company surveyors.

The traffic study, completed using pre-pandemic data, showed the development would generate an average daily trip count of 564 vehicles and would not require public improvements like a turn lane or traffic signal.

If the project is approved, developers will be required to contribute toward planned Waggoner Road improvements, city officials said.

Reynoldsburg has been working with the Franklin County Engineer’s office on plans for sidewalks on the west side of Waggoner Road and “preliminary engineering will be done this year,” said Andrew Bowsher, development director.

The city applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to help pay for the creation of a third lane and install sidewalks on both sides of the streets with lighting. Money also would help fund improvements at Pine Quarry Park.

The project is expected to cost up to $14 million, Bowsher said.

If awarded OPWC funding, Waggoner Road improvements could start as soon as 2023, Bowsher said.

The site also is part of an existing tax-increment-financing district encompassing about 800 acres from Waggoner Road west to Brice Road.

A TIF is an economic-development mechanism available to local governments to finance public-infrastructure improvements. It locks in the taxable worth of real property at the value it holds at the time the authorizing legislation is approved, diverting resulting incremental revenue to designated uses, such as improvements or infrastructure to support a new development.

Reynoldsburg City Schools receives 100% of its portion of the property taxes, but remaining funds go toward specific projects like infrastructure improvement.

City Council in February 2019 rejected a proposal for the property from Metro Development for a 120-unit apartment complex known as Bentley House.

Metro had agreed to install a turn lane from Waggoner Road into the complex, build a sidewalk extending to Main Street along the east side of the road and install a crosswalk. Council denied the application after nearby residents started an online petition urging “roads before rooftops.”

In early 2020 the city overhauled its zoning code, designating the property as suburban residential (SR), which allows attached single-family as a conditional use.

Construction is expected to begin next year and take about two years to complete, Spagnolo said.

Wilson Ridge Townhomes is Spagnolo’s second project in Reynoldsburg.

In November Spagnolo received planning commission approval for a similar townhome project on 13 acres on Rosehill Road, just north of Rose Hill Elementary School.

