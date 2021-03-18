Reynoldsburg eyes consolidation or remodeling of two facilities

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

Reynoldsburg could combine two facilities into one, citing concerns over employee safety and the ability to meet the needs of the city.

The city hired Columbus-based Star Consultants Inc., an architecture and engineering firm, to perform a facility needs assessment for two buildings: the public service and stormwater department at 7806 E. Main St. and the water and sanitary sewer and parks and recreation departments at 1615 Truro Ave.

Star Consultants will evaluate the functions and needs of the existing facilities and current conditions at both sites to suggest whether Reynoldsburg would be better served by improving or expanding the two existing facilities or consolidating the departments into a new facility at the East Main Street site.

“Our biggest concerns regarding employee safety center around proper facilities to paint and maintain vehicles that allow for proper ventilation, electrical standards, stormwater pretreatment and fire suppression, as well as employee eye-wash stations, emergency showers and locker/lunch rooms,” Mayor Joe Begeny said.

The Truro Avenue facility is in a flood plain, which could lead to the loss of or damage to city equipment.

Building a new facility also would allow the city to have its own fuel station for the police department and other city vehicles, officials said.

About 14 employees work at the East Main Street site, which houses equipment that includes street lights, signs, pipe, gravel and salt. The Truro Avenue site houses the city’s water and sanitary sewer departments, with a staff of 12, as well as the parks and recreation department, with a staff of up to 13, including seasonal employees, as well as equipment and plant material grown in city greenhouses.

Reynoldsburg is paying $37,110 for the analysis, which is expected to take about six months.

Hamid Mukhtar, president of Star Consultants, said the firm will help the city narrow its needs down from a wish list to a reality.

Whether the city should consolidate or keep both buildings is “still up in the air,” Mukhtar said. “It’s a function of your needs plus the available funding.”

A report will be presented to City Council later this year, Begeny said.

“This is not the first time this has been discussed with council. It seems like it’s on the clock for every six to seven years,” Begeny told City Council on Feb. 22. “This is the very first step in a long process.”

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews