Reynoldsburg police beat: March 19

ThisWeek group

An employee at a gas station on the 7000 block of East Broad Street reported being robbed by a man shortly before 5:36 a.m. March 2.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 51-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 6:08 a.m. March 5, when officers responded to a disturbance on the 6200 block of Brauning Drive.

• A 42-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and menacing charges at 11:23 p.m. March 5 after police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

• A 28-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on public intoxication charges shortly after 12:07 a.m. March 2, when police were called to a disturbance at a bar on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

• Officers arrested a 28-year-old Reynoldsburg man on assault and domestic violence charges at 4:32 p.m. March 1 after responding to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Lynbridge Drive.

• An employee at a car dealership on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue reported the business was burglarized shortly before 5:52 a.m. Feb. 28.

• A 36-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and disorderly charges at 11:14 a.m. Feb. 27 after officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Swanson Court.

-Kelley Youman