‘No soliciting’ signs available to Reynoldsburg residents to ward off unwanted salespeople

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

Warmer weather brings with it the start of solicitor season.

Reynoldsburg is implementing a program approved last summer as part of a new ordinance governing door-to-door salespeople, expanding the duration of permits and adding criminal penalties for those who ignore "no soliciting" signs.

Residents who want to prevent solicitors need to display a "weatherproof card, decal or sign not less than 3 inches by 4 inches in size or more than 1 square foot in total surface area upon or near the main entrance door to the residence or place of business, indicating such determination by the owner or occupant, containing the language, 'No Soliciting per Rey. Ord. 741.02,' with letters at least 1/3 inch in height," according to legislation.

Although a handwritten sign meets the requirements, official Reynoldsburg “no soliciting" decals displaying the legal language are available in the lobby of the Reynoldsburg Police Department, 7240 E. Main Street, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents can also download a copy at ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us/departments/police/forms.aspx

Solicitors may knock on doors between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier.

A salesperson who ignores a no-soliciting sign may be found guilty of criminal trespass charges, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Residents are encouraged to report aggressive or unlicensed solicitors to the police non-emergency line at 614-866-6622.

RPD approves solicitor permits, which range from 14 days to a calendar year and maintains a list of active permit holders. Solicitors are required to present proof they have passed an FBI background check and pay permit costs ranging from $25 to $100 depending on the length.

Politicians and charity groups remain exempt from obtaining solicitor permits.

In 2019 the city shelved a plan to create a "do-not-knock" registry. Like a "do-not-call" registry, the legislation would have created a voluntary registry for residents and provide the list to all solicitors with valid city permits.

Hilliard, Whitehall and Prairie Township in Franklin County and Orange Township in Delaware County maintain similar registries. Dublin provides residents with "no solicitors" stickers.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews