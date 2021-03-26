Reynoldsburg police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

A 59-year-old employee at a state liquor store on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported a woman started a fire in a trash can inside the store shortly after 9:01 p.m. March 9 before leaving in a vehicle.

Employees put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

• Officers arrested a 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges shortly after 4:39 a.m. March 12 on the 2100 block of Lynbridge Drive.

• A 33-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported two men stole a green Chevrolet Equinox at 6:10 a.m. March 9, while the car was warming up on the 700 block of Marlan Avenue.

• A 31-year-old Edgewater, Massachusetts, man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 3:14 a.m. March 7, after officers responded to a disturbance on the 1700 block of Lucks Road.

• Officers arrested a 43-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 10:53 a.m. March 7 after responding to a domestic dispute on the 7900 block of Greenspire Drive.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 9:37 p.m. March 6 after they were called to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Commons Road North.

• A 51-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was trespassed from a drive-thru convenience store on the 7500 block of East Main Street at 9:13 p.m. March 6 after an employee reported a dispute over returned merchandise.

- Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek