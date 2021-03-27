Keeping SCOR: Dazzling rainbows are all around us, not just in the sky

Vicki Albrecht

Guest Columnist

Several years ago as I was browsing in a thrift store, I found a glass bottle – the tall kind that holds raw spaghetti.

It was composed of a pattern of small, barely discernable diamonds that catch and scatter the light. I keep it empty in a window. On sunny days I enjoy the rainbows that shine in the glass. Even after all these years, I still stop to enjoy them.

Since I was young, I have looked for rainbows.

When it is raining while the sun is shining, I know to look in the southeast section of the sky across the street from where I live. I have found partial rainbows, full rainbows and on rare occasions double rainbows. Some are faded-looking; others are bright and I can discern all of their colors.

From art class I remember the color order reminder ROY G BIV: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.

Rainbows are remarkable enough that I want to share them, and I have been known to knock on neighbors’ doors to alert them to look out their windows and doors. Rainbows are fleeting.

Since activities at the Reynoldsburg Senior Center have been changed, our manager Judy Doran has included word puzzles and interesting information in the bi-monthly newsletter along with the information about online activities. A list of March and April “Special Days” caught my eye. April 3 is Find a Rainbow Day. That might include literal as well as figurative rainbows, bright spots.

A recent drive-thru lunch was a bright spot as a warm delicious St. Patrick’s Day lunch was provided by Violet Springs and Taylor Springs communities.

With expected April showers, I hope that we’ll all be able to find a rainbow. Maybe some of the activities below will help you to find a bright spot.

• Zoom exercises classes, yoga and Zumba class

• Footcare clinics with Everyday Divinity, monthly

• Kristy Sills from Legacy Planning will hold a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. April 6 to answer questions for the “What If?” of Preparing for a Caregiving Crisis. Check the newsletter or call for sign-in codes.

• World of Travel will hold a Zoom meeting 10 a.m. April 14 regarding trips including Canadian Rockies, Nashville, Heart of Texas, Magical Christmas in Orlando and the Magic of Panama. Check the newsletter or call for sign-in codes.

• April 16 is the deadline to register for Zoom Bingo to be held April 21 with Wesley Communities.

• AARP continues to provide tax preparation services. The tax deadline is May 17.

For more information, contact the senior center at 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.