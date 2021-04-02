Reynoldsburg police beat: April 2

ThisWeek group

Reynoldsburg police arrested a 22-year-old Columbus woman on assault charges shortly after 7:18 p.m. March 17, after being called to disturbance at state liquor agency on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 38-year-old Columbus man on charges of animals running at large after responding to a complaint on the 1700 block of Pickering Drive at 4:41 p.m. March 22.

• A 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 3:30 a.m. March 20 after officers responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 1800 block of Deville Drive.

• An employee at a shoe store on the 2900 block of Taylor Road reported two women stole three pairs of shoes at 2:24 p.m. March 16 and fled in a white four-door sedan.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 9:49 a.m. March 15 after responding to a disturbance on the 6400 block of Birchview Drive.

• A 28-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after officers responded to a disturbance at 11:48 a.m. March 14 on the 2000 block of Eltham Road.

-Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek