Wilson Ridge Townhomes: Reynoldsburg planning commission OKs 80-unit Waggoner Road project

Kelley Rodriguez

ThisWeek

An 80-unit townhome project has been approved for a 9-acre site on Waggoner Road where a proposal for apartments once was denied.

Reynoldsburg’s planning commission voted unanimously April 1 to approve a major-site plan for a development known as Wilson Ridge Townhomes at 1220 Waggoner Road.

Pennsylvania-based developer JAS Builders LLC/John Spagnolo and Ryan Homes plan “Wexford” model three-bedroom townhomes, ranging in size from 1,650 square feet to 2,200 square feet with attached, two-car garages.

The city’s Board of Building and Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a conditional use permit in February allowing single-family attached dwellings on the 9-acre site.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and take about two years to complete, Spagnolo said.

Approvals by both the BZBA and planning commission were required.

The project’s density is about 9 units per acre, according to a Feb. 22 zoning staff report.

Two entrances off Waggoner Road are planned, according to a January 2021 traffic study submitted by Sheffler and Company surveyors.

The traffic study, completed using pre-pandemic data, showed the development would generate an average daily trip count of 564 vehicles and would not require public improvements such as a turn lane or traffic signal.

Developers will be required to contribute toward planned pedestrian improvements along Waggoner Road, city officials said.

The site also is part of an existing tax-increment-financing district encompassing about 800 acres from Waggoner Road west to Brice Road.

A TIF is an economic-development mechanism available to local governments to finance public-infrastructure improvements. It locks in the taxable worth of real property at the value it holds at the time the authorizing legislation is approved, diverting resulting incremental revenue to designated uses, such as improvements or infrastructure to support a new development.

Reynoldsburg City Schools receives 100% of its portion of the property taxes, but remaining funds go toward specific projects such as infrastructure improvement.

In a separate project not connected with Wilson Ridge Townhomes, the city has applied for an $8 million Ohio Public Works Commission grant to cover part of the estimated $16 million cost of adding a third lane to Waggoner Road, along with sidewalks and lighting, Development Director Andrew Bowsher said.

He said the work would be done in two phases and the city is asking for $3 million in OPWC money in each phase. The remaining funds would come from TIF dollars, Reynoldsburg’s capital improvement program and developer assessments, Bowsher said.

The planning commission’s approval for Wilson Ridge Townhomes comes more than two years after Reynoldsburg City Council rejected a proposal from Metro Development in 2019 for a 120-unit apartment complex known as Bentley House.

Metro had agreed to install a turn lane from Waggoner Road into its complex, build a sidewalk extending to Main Street along the east side of the road and install a crosswalk. Council denied the application after nearby residents started an online petition urging “roads before rooftops.”

In early 2020 the city overhauled its zoning code, designating the property as suburban residential (SR), which allows attached single-family as a conditional use.

Wilson Ridge Townhomes is Spagnolo’s second project in Reynoldsburg. In November, he received planning commission approval for a similar townhome project on 13 acres on Rosehill Road, just north of Rose Hill Elementary School.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 6 at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

The city has applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to help pay the estimated $14 million needed for a third lane, sidewalks and lighting, Development Director Andrew Bowsher said.

If awarded OPWC funding, Waggoner Road improvements could start as soon as 2023, Bowsher said.

