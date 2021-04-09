Reynoldsburg police beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

A 54-year-old Millersport woman reported her purse was stolen shortly before 10:50 a.m. March 24, while it was left in her car while she was visiting a cemetery on the 8000 block of East Main Street.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers and Truro Township firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive at 6:38 p.m. March 20.

• A 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 9:45 p.m. March 20, after officers responded to a dispute on the 1500 block of Lucks Road.

• An 18-year-old Hilliard man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 7:50 p.m. March 20 after police responded to a dispute on the 1100 block of Foxcreek Lane.

–Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek