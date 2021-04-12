Reynoldsburg Roundup: Raiders boys track and field team expecting depth to be a strength

During seasons such as 2016 when it was the Division I state runner-up and in 2019 when it finished fourth in its league but won a district championship, the Reynoldsburg boys track and field team leaned on what coach Richard Ladowitz calls “top-notch athletes” who could score in multiple events.

Although the Raiders potentially have a standout distance runner in senior Marsellis Davis, who is a two-time state qualifier in cross country, they aren’t expecting to be one-dimensional this spring.

“Overall boys-wise, I’ve been impressed,” Ladowitz said. “We’ve had some good depth or the first time in a long time. This year we have a lot of depth and more sprinters than I thought we’d ever have. We had about 15 kids (participate in the indoor season this winter) and a lot of the distance kids did their running club and didn’t compete indoors.”

Seniors Seth Davis and Kyle Cannon are returnees from the 1,600-meter relay that competed at the 2019 regional, while Seth Davis and Marsellis Davis ran on the 3,200 relay at the regional.

Senior Dominic Sabo is running the 3,200, with seniors Doudley Jaboin and Mekhi Lewis and freshmen Alex Begeny and Jackson Powell also competing in middle distance and distance.

Junior Ibrahim Fall, who qualified in the 200 to the state indoor meet March 5 and 6 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, should be among the top sprinters.

He will be joined in the sprints by senior Daniel Broomfield and juniors Deon Campbell, Sedric Cowans and Marquez Gillam along with sophomore Tehron Spencer, who could be the team’s top hurdler.

Senior Andre Turner is another who should contribute in sprints after being hampered by an injury during the offseason, and other sprinters include freshmen Josia Smith and Sirecse Weaver.

In the shot put and discus, junior Justin Harrison and sophomore Ethan Sabo are expected to lead the way.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

•Coach: Richard Ladowitz, eighth season

•Next meet: April 16 at New Albany Invitational

•Key athletes: Daniel Broomfield, Kyle Cannon, Marsellis Davis, Seth Davis, Ibrahim Fall, Marquez Gillam, Doudley Jaboin, Mekhi Lewis and Dominic Sabo

Girls team returns

strong sprint corps

The girls track and field team also has a top distance runner in senior Avril Moyer, a two-time state qualifier in cross country who has committed to Ohio University.

Seniors Mya Graham and Adja Mbow and junior Jamiona Ross should lead the sprinters. Along with 2020 graduate Jessica Ricks, they ran on the 400 relay that was fourth (48.09) at the 2019 state meet.

Other sprinters include senior Kasha Rhodes, who was a contributor in 2019, senior Kara Cannon, junior Aquilla Jacobs and sophomore Hollyn Tillman.

Junior Nya Collier reached the state indoor meet in the 60 hurdles and should compete in the hurdles events and high jump, and junior Milan Patterson was a regional qualifier in the long jump in 2019.

Joining Moyer in distance events are senior Alysa Powell and juniors Abby Robinson and Kristin Sheets. Freshmen Aria Brown and Marissa French are competing in shot put and discus.

“We have a great group of senior sprinters,” Ladowitz said. “The girls’ numbers aren’t as good (as the boys) and the depth isn’t as good, but we’re very top-heavy.

Being able to get outside a lot has helped. The weather has definitely cooperated with us getting kids in shape early. It’s a process. What we have running now might not be the same as we have in May.”

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

•Coach: Richard Ladowitz, eighth season

•Next meet: April 16 at New Albany Invitational

•Key athletes: Nya Collier, Mya Grahm, Adja Mbow, Avril Moyer, Milan Patterson, Alyse Powell, Abby Robinson, Kasha Rhodes and Jamiona Ross

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek