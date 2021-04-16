Reynoldsburg Police Beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

Police arrested a 67-year-old Niles, Ohio, man on drug abuse charges shortly after 7:45 p.m. March 31, while responding to a noise complaint on the 6900 block of Nocturne Drive.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons to a 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of endangering children, after responding to a disturbance on the 7500 block of Stonetrail Way shortly after 1:21 p.m. March 30.

• A 39-year-old Columbus woman was issued a mayor’s court summons on petty theft charges at a clothing store on the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. March 28.

• Police issued a trespass warning to a 33-year-old Mansfield man at 3:36 p.m. March 27, after he engaged in a verbal altercation with employees at a fast-food restaurant on the 1900 block of Brice Road.

• A 63-year-old resident on the 2000 block of Eltham Road reported her apartment window, valued at $150, was stolen between 9 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 27.

• A 60-year-old Columbus man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 1 p.m. March 26 after officers were called to a disturbance on the 1900 block of Baldwin Road.

• Officers arrested a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg woman and a 31-year-old London woman, each charged with disorderly conduct, after responding to a disturbance at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly after 2:40 p.m. March 26.

–Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek