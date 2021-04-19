Hartley Roundup: Young Hawks baseball team finding identity

Getting back to competition this spring felt like a long time coming for Hartley senior first baseman Jake Skelly.

A standout offensive linemen in football who was unable to play last fall as he continued his recovery from B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Skelly and his baseball teammates didn’t get to play last spring when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Skelly, who had one home run and seven RBI through his first 20 at-bats, is savoring every moment he can before he heads off to Ohio University to play football.

“We have a really young team with not a ton of varsity experience, and we’re trying to figure out our identity,” Skelly said. “We’re finding our identity as a whole. It’s great. I’m having a lot of fun with these boys.

"One of the main things I wanted to do this year was have a lot of fun and we’re doing that. We’re playing together and playing really well, and we’re all having a boatload of fun doing it.”

After beating Groveport 13-10 on April 10, Hartley was 4-1.

The Hawks opened March 27 by splitting a doubleheader with Bloom-Carroll, winning 10-7 on a walk-off three-run homer by junior third baseman Dimitri Boumis and losing the second game 9-4.

After beating Northridge 6-2 on March 29, Hartley rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Reynoldsburg 17-6.

Boumis – who split time between the freshman program and varsity in 2019 and likely would have been a varsity contributor last season – says he “came up and put a nice swing on it and it felt good” when he homered against Bloom-Carroll, a game in which he also earned the win in relief.

“As a junior, I’ve had to step up a lot since we only have three seniors this year,” Boumis said. “I’ve tried to be a good energy in the dugout and not get my head down, trying to keep everyone’s energy up and just focus on the team. You can’t just say, ‘I, I.’ You need nine players to make the game go. I feel like we’re very young but we’re all doing really well.”

Junior Lukas Graham (C/1B) hit a three-run home run against Groveport, while junior Emmett Gillies (OF/P) was hitting .588 and was 1-0 with 11 strikeouts over his first nine innings pitched.

Peyton Underwood was 1-1 with 16 strikeouts over his first 10 innings, and Boumis was 2-0 through five games.

“We’re coming together well,” coach Tim Heinmiller said. “It’s hard sometimes to remember we don’t have a lot of experience. We’re really young. The biggest thing you can control is how hard you play and we haven’t lacked in that this year.

“Emmett has been throwing well as has Peyton Underwood. Boumis is a really good reliever. He does a really good job of getting ready quickly. He’s good enough to start for us. Davey Menches is a senior who’s had a couple rough outings to start, but he’s done well lately and is coming into himself.”

Girls lacrosse squad

seeks consistency

After beating Dayton Chaminade Julienne 17-7 on March 27, the girls lacrosse team was off for nearly two weeks partially due to not being able to play or practice over Easter weekend.

When the Hawks returned, they lost 16-15 to Columbus School for Girls on April 8 and 21-16 to Cincinnati Indian Hill on April 10 to fall to 3-4 overall.

“The games have been really spaced out and we’ve played all right,” coach Molly Gilbert said. “We just need to capitalize more offensively and need to limit the turnovers and fouls. Possession always wins games. Our second half was a lot better (against CSG).”

In the loss to CSG, senior attacker Colleen Sweeney finished with six goals, senior midfielder Sydney Onega had two goals and four assists and senior midfielder Annie Reis added two goals and two assists.

Onegy recently committed to play collegiately for Flagler, which is in its first year as a program.

Junior attacker Ameliana Conigy also has been among the team’s top offensive threats, while senior Maggie Agra has led the defense.

Another bright spot, according to Gilbert, has been the play of freshman Maggie Taylor, who sees time at defender and midfielder.

“We could probably make a few more saves, but we have to play two halves,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got some freshmen out there and have got a solid defense. Maggie Taylor has been playing great for us. Ameliana Conigy gets a lot of goals, too, and she’s been helping in the circle.”

Track teams

look to progress

The boys track and field team will return to a familiar site when it competes April 23 in the Licking Heights Invitational.

That’s the same venue where the Hawks opened April 9 in the four-team Hornet Relays, where they scored 43.99 points to take first.

Winning for Hartley were the 400-meter hurdles relay (1 minute, 19.47 seconds), the 400 relay (44.86), the 800 relay (1:41.17), the middle medley relay (7:31.32), the distance medley relay (12:52.43), Daniel Tooson in the shot put (42 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and Reese Barker in the high jump (5-6).

Trey Saunders ran on the 400 hurdles relay and on the 400 and 800 relays, and Richard Kenny also was on the 400 and 800 relays.

The girls team, which also will compete in the Licking Heights Invitational on April 23, participated in a dual meet April 9 at DeSales.

In the Warriors Relays on April 6 at Huber Heights Wayne, the girls finished seventh (45.5) of 18 teams behind champion and host Wayne (116) and the boys were eighth (25) of 19 teams behind champion Wayne (104).

Finishing third for the girls were the 6,400 relay (24:39.98), the 400 shuttle hurdles relay (1:09.57) and the 400 relay (50.89).

“I thought we did really well at Wayne, placing really high in a lot of relays,” coach Jim McKay said. “That’s a big test because there were some high-powered teams there.”

