Reynoldsburg Police Beat: April 23

ThisWeek group

An 18-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 5:03 p.m. April 5 when police were called to a dispute at a motorcycle dealership on the 7900 block of East Main Street.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police incident reports:

• A 30-year-old Logan woman was arrested on multiple counts of drug possession and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:55 a.m. April 8 at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.

• A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on menacing charges shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 7 when officers were called to a fight at a fast-food restaurant on the 7600 block of Farmsbury Drive.

• Officers arrested a 28-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of violating a protection order shortly after 4:11 p.m. April 6, when police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Woodwind Drive.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges at 10:44 p.m. April 4 at a home on the 500 block of Postwoods Drive.

• A 31-year-old Columbus man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges at 1:07 a.m. April 4, after police were called to a dispute at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.

• While responding to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Gilmore Drive, police arrested a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of obstructing official business shortly after 9:43 a.m. April 3.

–Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek