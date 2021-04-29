Keeping SCOR: It’s no illusion that senior center has plenty of activities

Vicki Albrecht

Information about most everything in our world can be found online these days.

It can make us wonder if the information is “real news” or “fake news.” With distractions and deceptions, things always are not as they appear.

I remember the kind of wonder that our family used to enjoy: magic. It was intriguing to listen to the magician as he or she set up the audience with patter that made us anticipate what would come next, then amaze us, right before our eyes.

In his youth, my husband became interested in magic tricks.

He visited a magic store and watched the personnel perform illusions and was amazed by the smooth presentations. He purchased a trick, practiced until he had the it down pat, and then presented it to family. He went back for more advanced materials and instruction, and before long he also was entertaining friends.

As he grew into jobs and a family of his own, these items carefully were packed away. When our second daughter heard stories of his magic tricks, she became interested, and the special box was brought out of storage.

The two of them practiced together. She became quite good at the patter and the execution of the illusions. When she was in middle school, she was asked to perform for a group of elementary students. It was a success as she bought tricks of her own, learned them and performed them without a hitch.

As a high schooler she was the first performer to set foot on the Reynoldsburg High School Theater stage. She was the master of ceremonies for the school talent show. She led off with her own illusion, and it was another success. She also attended some professional magic shows.

She became busy with jobs, advanced education and a couple of housing moves. Again, the tricks were boxed and packed away.

It seems now is the time to bring them out again. Our middle-school-aged grandson is beginning to enjoy magic. He always has been entertaining on his own. Now, with three generations working together on the patter and the presentations, there’s bound to be more wonder to come.

Here is some real news from the Reynoldsburg Senior Center, with no illusions or deceptions:

• Zoom exercise classes: Total Fitness, Silver Sneakers Cardio and Strength, Yoga and Zumba Gold classes continue.

• Burg Bookies: The book for May 6 is Caste: "The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson. The book for June 3 is "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osmon. The discussions begin at 2 p.m. on Zoom.

• On May 10 is the Mother’s Day Lunch drive-thru for SCOR members sponsored by Violet Springs and Taylor Springs.

• A 10 a.m. May 19 is a group walk along Blacklick Creek in Huber Park.

• At 1 p.m. May 13 Staying Healthy During the Pandemic is a Zoom presentation by Loretta Sweeney as part of the Ohio State University senior series.

• On May 25 is a footcare clinic with Everyday Divinity. Call the SCOR office for an appointment.

• At 10 a.m. June 9 When Good People Disagree, is a Zoom presentation by Loretta Sweeney as part of the OSU senior series.

• A 10 a.m. June 30 is a group walk along Blacklick Creek in Huber Park.

To contact the senior center, call 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.