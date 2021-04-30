Reynoldsburg Police Beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

An employee at a church on the 6900 block of East Livingston Avenue reported someone caused $200 in damage to a rear glass door between 9 p.m. April 11 and noon April 12.

According to reports, the damage was likely caused by a concrete block found nearby.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested on theft charges after police were called to a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road at 7:59 a.m. April 21.

• Officers issued a mayor’s court summons on petty theft charges to a 44-year-old Columbus woman after responding to a theft complaint at a department store on the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive at 2:25 p.m. April 20.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 11:11 p.m. April 18, after responding to a disturbance on the 2200 block of Belltree Drive.

• A staffer at a beauty supply store on the 8100 block of East Broad Street reported a woman stole several items using an empty infant carrier to conceal the merchandise. The woman left the store in a black vehicle about 6:20 p.m. April 14.

• Officers arrested a 21-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 3:51 p.m. April 12 after responding to a disturbance on the 6500 block of Steinway Drive.

• A 41-year-old Columbus man and a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man were each issued mayor’s court citations for disorderly conduct after police were called to a fight on the 6500 block of Penick Drive at 2:25 a.m. April 11.

• A 59-year-old Columbus man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges at 12:27 p.m. April 10 when police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a fast-food restaurant on the 6800 block of East Main Street.

• A 68-year-old Columbus man reported a person smashed the glass door of a vacant business on the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue between 11 p.m. April 9 and 9 a.m. April 10, causing about $500 in damage.

• A 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly after 10:31 a.m. April 9 on domestic violence and assault charges after officers were called to a domestic disturbance on the 1700 block of Elmbrook Lane.

–Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek