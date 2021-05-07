Reynoldsburg Police Beat: May 7

ThisWeek group

Police arrested a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of discharging a deadly weapon shortly after 7:18 p.m. April 26 after responding to a report of shots fired on the 7000 block of Wind River Drive.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• Officers arrested a 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of domestic violence, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to an incident at 12:39 a.m. April 25 on the 7400 block of Marlan Avenue.

• Police responding to a theft complaint at a home-improvement store on the 2400 block of Brice Road issued a mayor’s court summons to a 20-year-old Buckeye Lake woman on theft charges at 9:48 a.m. April 25.

• A 23-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 12:39 a.m. April 24, when officers responded to a suspicious car at a gas station on the 7800 block of East Main Street.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested on theft charges shortly after 8 a.m. April 21 when officers were called to a disturbance at a hotel on the 2100 block of Brice Road.

• Officers responding to a disturbance at an orthodontics office on the 1400 block of Brice Road arrested a 20-year-old Ashville woman on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges at 2:05 p.m. April 21.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old Columbus woman on assault charges after responding to a fight at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 10:17 p.m. April 21.

• A resident on the 2000 block of Commons Road North reported his home was burglarized between noon and 3:10 p.m. April 19. According to reports, a suspect entered through an unlocked rear window, taking a TV and a suitcase.

