Reynoldsburg Police Beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

Officers arrested a 19-year-old Columbus man at 3:56 a.m. April 30, on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having a weapon under disability and possession of drugs after responding to a suspicious vehicle at a hotel in the 2100 block of Brice Road.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 12:21 a.m. May 4 when police responded to a fight at a bar in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue.

• Officers arrested a 37-year-old Columbus man on assault charges shortly after 10:58 a.m. May 3 after responding to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Brice Road.

• A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 2:19 a.m. May 3 after officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 2200 block of Pine Tree Lane.

• Officers arrested a 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man on menacing charges at 11:39 a.m. May 2 after responding to disturbance at an apartment in the 7200 block of Broadwyn Drive.

• A 52-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 1:03 a.m. May 2 in the 6900 block of East Livingston Avenue.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Columbus man on charges of petty theft at 6 p.m. May 1 after responding to a shoplifting complaint at a shoe store in the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

• An employee at a home-improvement store in the 8200 block of East Broad Street reported a man wearing a red hat and dark coat stole approximately $700 worth of merchandise and fled the store in a black vehicle at 12:35 p.m. April 27.

• A 27-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported the theft of a handgun from his apartment in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive between midnight April 16 and 4:40 p.m. April 21.

--Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek