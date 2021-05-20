Reynoldsburg High School graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 2-3

Paul Comstock

The Reynoldsburg High School commencement ceremonies will be June 2-3 at the football stadium, 6699 E. Livingston Ave.

Valerie Wunder, district director of communication, said the class of 2021 includes76 valedictorians among the 551 graduates.

The graduates also will include eight students who have completed associate college degrees.

The graduation schedule is:

• eSTEM: 10 a.m. June 2

• BELL and Everest Charter High School: 2 p.m. June 2

• Encore: 10 a.m. June 3

• (HS)2 STEM: 2 p.m. June 3

The rain date will be June 4.

"(Gov. Mike DeWine) lifted health orders beginning June 2 ... our first day of ceremonies,” Wundersaid. “We are allowing each grad to have eight tickets and we will offer limited, first-come, first-served socially distanced seating."

Updated graduate information can be found at reyn.org/GraduationInformation.aspx

The state's graduation guidelines are at education.ohio.gov/Topics/Ohio-s-Graduation-Requirements

(HS)2 STEM students who earned associate degrees from Columbus State Community College are Fikir Arega, biology; Davion Pirtle, biology/pre-med; Kayli Soublet, biology and psychology; Susma Adhikari, sociology; and Fatima Ibrahim, psychology.

"Over the course of their high school careers, they have taken courses at the (HS)2 STEM Academy, as well as at Columbus State both, on-campus and online, said (HS)2 principal Garla L. Brown.

Two eSTEM Academy students earned associate degrees – John Carroll in software and programming development from Central Ohio Technical College and Rebekah Beyea, an associate of science degree from Columbus State.

Additionally, BELL Academy student Isaiah Madison earned an associate degree in arts from Columbus State.

"Much of this work was done during school hours, and each of these students started their program during their sophomore year of high school,” eSTEM principal Scott Bennett said. “In order to complete the degrees though, they did have to do some additional work outside of normal school time and through the summer. eSTEM and (HS)2 both have the same core curriculum classes and really only differ in the electives that are offered.”

Bennett said eSTEM has a focus on environmental science, computer science and engineering.

“(HS)2 is more focused on careers in the medical field along with human services," he said.

Wunder said Columbus State has a branch at the RHS Livingstone campus.

As a group, she said, the 2021 graduating class has earned 4,467 college credits and about $6 million in scholarships. Six graduates will enter the military, she said.

The high school academies’ principals had praise for the entire graduating class.

"The graduating class of 2021 is like no other that we have ever seen,” Bennett said. “These students have navigated more uncertainty on their way to graduation than any previous class.

"They have persevered and found new ways to be successful in the face of a worldwide pandemic and have elevated themselves to be civic leaders in the face of unrest throughout the country,” he said. “I am so proud of all of their accomplishments, both in and out of the classroom.”

“The staff at BELL Academy are exceptionally proud of the work our seniors have put forth the past four years – especially the past 15 months during this pandemic," BELL Academy principal Milton Folson said. "At a time where it would have been easy to make excuses, students have shown the courage and dedication to push through so many obstacles.

“High school is about taking the steps to transition to the real-world. This year’s graduates are not only prepared for that transition, but ready to thrive in the next stage in their lives."

Brown had this message for the graduates: “Congratulations on your high school graduation, one of the most significant achievements of your life which lays the foundation for even greater achievements in your future.”

Encore Academy principal Tonya Bailey had a similar theme: “Start each day believing in your dreams and remember – before you act, listen; before you react, think; before you spend, earn; before you criticize, wait; before you pray, forgive; and before you quit, try.”

