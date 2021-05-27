Hartley Roundup: Hawks girls lacrosse team enjoys regional tournament run

During its first nine seasons under coach Molly Gilbert, the Hartley girls lacrosse team posted winning records six times, including a 14-3 mark in her first year in 2011.

One thing the Hawks never had accomplished during that time, though, was a postseason in which they made it to a regional semifinal.

That ended when Hartley posted a pair of upsets to open the Division II, Region 7 tournament, going on the road as the No. 8 seed to beat fifth-seeded Columbus School for Girls 18-13 on May 19 and fourth-seeded Bexley 17-12 on May 22.

Throw in the fact that the Hawks had lost to both teams during the regular season — falling 16-15 to CSG on April 8 and 14-12 to Bexley on April 27 — and Gilbert coined the run the team’s “redemption tournament.”

“We really (peaked) at the right time as a team and everybody (stepped) up individually,” Gilbert said. “(We stepped) up in the right places on offense.”

Hartley's postseason run ended with a 13-7 loss to top-seeded DeSales on May 25, giving it a final record of 9-11. The Hawks also lost to the Stallions 14-7 on March 26.

Hartley led both CSG and Bexley 4-1 and held halftime leads in the tournament wins.

Sydney Onega had nine goals against CSG and eight against Bexley, while Colleen Sweeney played a key role in draw controls, according to Gilbert.

“We were up a couple goals in both games right off the bat,” Gilbert said. “Colleen Sweeney really, really (stepped) it up, putting goals in the back of the net and at the same time winning the draws.”

According to Sweeney, who also helped the girls volleyball team reach a regional semifinal last fall, taking care of the possession helped the Hawks reach a regional semifinal for the first time.

“It means so much to not only me but all of the seniors to make it past the second round,” Sweeney said. “It’s been a goal all of my years playing to make it to the regional semifinal (round) and it feels so good to say we finally did that.

“(Controlling possession) has always been our biggest struggle and when we’re playing very strong and fast teams, we have to be smart and make every possession count. We knew when to hold the ball and we knew when to attack the goal and that was the biggest game-changer for us.”

Boys volleyball team

grows in first season

Despite having just one player with previous experience, the boys volleyball team won a Division II regional tournament match and finished 6-13 overall in its first season since the mid-1990s.

Hartley was seeded 10th for the tournament and upset fifth-seeded and host Briggs 14-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 on May 21 in the first round before falling to second-seeded DeSales 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 on May 22 in a regional quarterfinal at Olentangy.

The Hawks, who also lost twice during the regular season to DeSales, earned their first victory in their return season when they beat Briggs 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 on March 27.

According to coach Doug Franz, Hartley showed “good energy” in the tournament win over the Bruins.

“(DeSales is) good and (the CCL is) a tough league,” said Franz, whose team went 0-6 in the CCL as DeSales and St. Charles shared the title at 5-1. “(The season was) not bad at all. We’ve got some kids that love to compete, love to play and it’s a great group of seniors that got us to this point. Briggs is good. They’ve been around and they’ve been established for a while. That’s just a good DeSales team.”

Matthew Franz, an outside hitter who has played extensively at the club level and has committed to Wabash, led a four-player senior class that also featured Camaran Griffith (middle hitter/outside hitter), De’Andre Hodge (right-side hitter) and Chay Rossing (middle hitter).

Sophomore setter Luke Navarro should lead a returning group that also is expected to include junior Gabe Clark (outside hitter) and sophomores Colin Callahan (defensive specialist) and A.J. Lentz (middle hitter).

Others eligible to return include junior Kendall Day and sophomores Isaiah Gessese and Matios Zeleke. All are defensive specialists.

“We showed a lot of good leadership and played within ourselves (in the tournament win),” coach Franz said. “We’ve got to find a couple middles and a couple outsides to replace our seniors. We’ve got a good core of guys and this group did a really nice job of getting some kids out that don’t play but that now are starting to get interested in playing. That’s what you’ve got to do to build a program. Get kids interested and get them in our gym and see how much fun we can have with them.”

Baseball squad

makes district semi

The fifth-seeded baseball team opened the Division II district tournament by beating 11th-seeded Bexley 4-1 on May 20 in a second-round game.

That advanced the Hawks into a district semifinal May 25 at second-seeded Sparta Highland, where they lost 4-3 to finish 16-5.

Junior pitcher Emmett Gillies tossed a complete game and struck out 10 against Bexley.

Lukas Graham hit a solo home run in the sixth. After the Lions tied it in the top of the seventh, Peyton Underwood hit a three-run, game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Graham finished 3-for-3, Jake Skelly was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Dimitri Boumis went 1-for-2 with two walks.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 6-13 overall

•CCL standings: DeSales (5-1), St. Charles (5-1), Watterson (2-4), Hartley (0-6)

•Seniors lost: Matthew Franz, Camaran Griffith, De’Andre Hodge and Chay Rossing

•Key returnees: Andrew Bassetti, Colin Callahan, Gabe Clark, A.J. Lentz and Luke Navarro

•Postseason: Defeated Briggs 14-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22; lost to DeSales 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 in Division II regional quarterfinal