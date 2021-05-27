Keeping SCOR: Patience pays off as senior center reopens

Vicki Albrecht

Guest Columnist

In a long-awaited announcement, the Reynoldsburg Senior Center was given the OK to reopen in June 1.

After 14-plus months the center was expected to open to limited activities, with more gradually being added.

That is welcome news to many of us. It will be wonderful to see familiar faces again, to talk in person and to enjoy each other’s company.

We learned from the pandemic that many like the Zoom classes because they could participate from anywhere; therefore, we will keep a few Zoom classes.

You might think seniors, because of their age, would be impatient to get on with things. Yet, the people that I have spoken with have expressed patience.

That got me remembering a vacation that my family took when I was 16.

Mom, Dad and eight of us kids were in a station wagon pulling a camper, traveling from Columbus to northern California to visit relatives. We all enjoyed our trip, but on the way home a bearing went out on a wheel of the station wagon stranding us in Rawlins, Wyoming.

In those days the town was small. We were waiting for the bearing to come in on a Greyhound bus.

We waited – and waited. Imagine trying to keep eight children, the oldest being 16, entertained for a week without many resources. We were outside a lot.

Mom assigned activities to us. She asked me to make a poster for the bus garage. It said: “Blessed are they who expect nothing, for they shall not be disappointed.” I remember taking a lot of time to make the page look like the decorated Middle Ages colorful scripted and illustrated pages.

We were on the verge of having Dad take the bus home to get back to his job and asking Mom to pull the trailer through the mountains. She was not having it! Luckily the wheel bearing finally came in, and we were able to continue home with Dad at the wheel.

Our patience has paid off with the center’s reopening.

Here are some upcoming activities. In-person movement and art classes are being phased-in throughout June.

Total Fitness, Silver Sneakers Cardio and Strength, Yoga and Zumba Gold will continue on Zoom and begin in-person at SCOR. The instructors will give details.

Among the month’s activities:

• 2 p.m. June 3: Burg Bookies discussion on The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osmon. The discussion will be held on Zoom and in-person at the center.

• 10 a.m. June 9: Ohio State Senior Series of When Good People Disagree, presentation by Loretta Sweeney, which is available only on Zoom.

• June 22: Footcare clinics with Everyday Divinity. Call the center’s office for an appointment.

• 10 a.m. June 30: Group walk along Blacklick Creek. Meet in center parking lot.

To contact the senior center, call 614-866-5890.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.