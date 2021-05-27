Reynoldsburg police beat: May 27

ThisWeek group

A 42-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on robbery and theft charges shortly after 9:27 a.m. May 15, when police responded to a theft complaint at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of endangering children, domestic violence, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging shortly after 9:46 p.m. May 15 after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Commons Road South.

• An employee at a children’s clothing store in the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported the theft of $733.69 worth of merchandise at 5:40 p.m. May 8.

• An employee at a hardware store in the 2400 block of Brice Road reported the theft of a Honda lawnmower valued at $419 shortly after 3:15 p.m. May 7.

– Kelley Rodriguez/ThisWeek