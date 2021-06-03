Reynoldsburg Roundup: Kyle Cannon, Marsellis Davis reach state meet for Raiders boys track squad

With his eye on building a base for his final outdoor track and field season, Reynoldsburg senior Kyle Cannon had that opportunity taken away over the winter when he suffered a hip injury one meet into the indoor season.

Ultimately, though, it didn’t keep Cannon from competing on the last weekend of the outdoor season.

Cannon, who spent the rest of the winter recovering from what was diagnosed as a hip impingement, found his stride late in the outdoor regular season in the 400 meters and earned a runner-up finish in 48.99 seconds in the Division I, district 1 meet May 22 at Hilliard Darby.

Things didn’t go nearly as smoothly in the regional, which concluded May 28 at Pickerington North, as he ran the 400 in 50.4 to finish fifth during a night of gusty winds and cold. That time turned out to be good enough, however, to earn him one of two at-large berths to the state meet June 4 and 5 at Darby.

Joining Cannon at state was senior Marsellis Davis, who has committed to Howard and finished fourth in the 800 (2:00.51) at regional to automatically qualify.

“(Making state) was at the top of my goals for this season,” Cannon said. “During the indoor season this year was when I hurt my hip, so I didn’t get to run indoor. I just sat it out because I didn’t want it to become a labral tear. I did a lot of hip-strengthening stuff, some single-leg and trying to get that strength back.”

The Raiders tied for 17th (14 points) at regional behind champion Darby (68) as 36 teams scored.

In 2019, Cannon ran on the 1,600 relay and Davis competed on the 3,200 relay, both of which qualified for regional.

An athlete who competed on both of those relays, senior Seth Davis, had his season end at this year’s regional when he couldn’t overcome a hamstring injury he suffered in the league meet in early May.

Seth Davis, who signed with Ohio University earlier this month, finished 13th in the 800 (2:08.07) at regional.

“The weather (at regional) had an effect on (Marsellis Davis),” coach Richard Ladowitz said. “We were lucky his guts and his heart got him in. He likes to get out and he got boxed in and the wind had a little effect on it, but he did a nice job of coming back and securing a spot. If it was a freshman or a sophomore, it would have affected them more and they probably wouldn’t have gotten out.

“Seth and Marsellis have this chemistry when they’re running with each other and with Seth’s injury, Mars wasn’t there with him and he knew he had to go at it alone. Seth tweaked his hammy so we literally had gotten him massages and stimulation therapy, but it’s a strain and when he opens up a stride, it (hurts) his ability to maintain a good pace. He barely got into the regional from the district. Obviously that was a little disappointing for him.”

Also competing at regional were junior Markez Gillam, who was seventh in the 100 (11.02) and 200 (22.46), the 400 relay of juniors Deon Campbell, Ibrahim Fall, Gillam and senior Daniel Broomfield (10th, 43.22) and the 800 relay of Campbell, Fall, Gillam and junior Sedric Cowans (eighth, 1:29.78).

“(The regional) definitely didn’t go the way I expected it to,” Cannon said. “Most of the time when I’m running, I have a better time running in the morning and in better weather conditions. (The regional) was cold and it was late and it was kind of hard to gather a lot of energy. Overall it was not the ideal race and when I did finish I was disappointed because I thought it was going to be my last race, but then I found out I qualified.”

Girls track team

falls short of state

The girls track team failed to advance any athletes to state.

At regional, the Raiders scored four points to tie for 26th behind champion Gahanna (84) as 38 teams scored.

Scoring were the 400 relay of senior Kasha Rhodes, juniors Milan Patterson and Jamiona Ross and sophomore Hollyn Tillman (sixth, 50.54) and the 800 relay of the same four runners (eighth, 1:46.05).

In addition, Ross was ninth in the 200 (26.62) and 10th in the 100 (12.94), and Patterson placed 11th in the long jump (15 feet, 4 1/2 inches).

“Usually Reynoldsburg is known for relays, and we got our (400 and 800 relays to the regional) for both boys and girls, but the fact we didn’t get out of the regionals is kind of rare,” Ladowitz said. “I thought the number of kids we got to the regional was typical for Reynoldsburg. It was just the results to the state meet that were a little surprising, but central Ohio is a hotbed.”

