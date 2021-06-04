Hartley Roundup: Hawks baseball squad ‘found ways to win’

Despite having a new coach and just two players with extensive varsity experience, the Hartley baseball team won the outright CCL championship and reached a Division II district semifinal.

The Hawks, most importantly, “came together really well,” according to first-year coach Tim Heinmiller. They finished 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the CCL.

“The coaching staff wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect and the kids weren’t 100 percent sure what to expect,” Heinmiller said. “I just saw a team that found ways to win for most of the year. They fought hard and played hard the whole year. We shared (the CCL title) in 2018, but we haven’t won it outright I think since the 1980s or ’90s.”

Hartley was the fifth seed for the district tournament and had its season end with a 4-3 loss May 25 at second-seeded Sparta Highland.

It was the final prep game for just three seniors: first baseman Jake Skelly, second baseman Jack Tomlinson and pitcher Davey Menches. Skelly finished with three home runs and 19 RBI, Tomlinson batted .382 with 13 RBI and Menches went 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 24 1/3 innings.

Juniors Alex Blain (SS), Dimitri Boumis (3B/P) and Emmett Gillies (P/OF) and sophomore Peyton Underwood (P/C/3B) should be the top returnees.

Boumis hit .431 with five home runs and 20 RBI and went 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Underwood went 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 innings. Gillies batted .392 with 16 RBI and went 4-2 with 57 strikeouts in 47 innings, and Blain hit .377 with 17 RBI.

“This season our seniors were really good leaders,” Boumis said. “Nine of us juniors next year will probably take after them and hopefully we’ll be a stacked team next year. Most of us know each other from before we got to high school.

“In the beginning (of the season) we were all so young we had a couple loose ends, but as the season went along, we all bonded really well together.”

Others eligible to return include juniors Blake Franz (OF/P), Lukas Graham (C/1B), Landen Paulus (OF/P), Alex Ramicone (OF), Jake Scurlock (OF/P) and DuShaun Tucker (OF).

“We have a lot of guys playing summer ball,” Heinmiller said. “Pretty much the biggest thing we said is, ‘Don’t get complacent with success because you had it for a year.’ For a lot of guys, this was their first taste of victory. You have to come out next year and compete from day one.

“It probably took a few weeks this season for everybody to figure out what they needed to do to have success at the varsity level. From day one next year we have to do that. We have to push each other in practice and every game has to be important, getting ready for CCL and league play.”

Girls lacrosse team

losing 12 seniors

The biggest highlight for the girls lacrosse team came in the postseason, when it reached a regional semifinal for the first time.

The eighth-seeded Hawks beat fifth-seeded Columbus School for Girls 18-13 on May 19 and fourth-seeded Bexley 17-12 on May 22 before falling 13-7 to top-seeded DeSales on May 25 in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal to finish 9-11.

A 12-member senior class was led by attacker Sydney Onega, a Flagler commit who finished with 89 goals and 25 assists.

“I’ve enjoyed all the laughs with my teammates and the memories created throughout the season,” senior attacker Colleen Sweeney said. “I’ll never forget this incredible tournament run and making history with some of my best friends.”

Senior Sidney Sheridan (goalie) was honorable mention all-region and Bryn Power (attacker) also was among the team’s key seniors.

Junior Ameliana Conigy (attacker) and freshman Maggie Taylor (defender/midfielder) should be among the top returnees.

Others eligible to return include junior Mackenzie Stafford (defender), sophomores Natalie DeWeese (attacker), Riley Fitzpatrick (attacker), Jenna Ryan (midfielder) and Lola Vandemark (midfielder) and freshman Kendall Ramsey (midfielder).

Track program had

two advance to state

The boys and girls track and field teams each had one athlete advance to state.

For the girls, junior Makailah Walker competed in the Division I state meet June 4 and 5 at Hilliard Darby after she was fifth in the 100 meters (12.38 seconds) at regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

Representing the boys team in the Division II state meet June 4 and 5 at North was junior Trey Saunders, who was second in the 100 (11.26) at regional May 27 and 29 at Lexington.

Also competing were senior Reese Barker in the 110 hurdles (11th, 16.15) and senior Shawn Saunders in the long jump (14th, 18 feet, 10 inches).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

BASEBALL

•Record: 16-5 overall

•CCL standings: Hartley (6-2), DeSales (5-3), St. Charles and Watterson (both 4-4), Ready (1-7)

•Seniors lost: Davey Menches, Jake Skelly and Jack Tomlinson

•Key returnees: Alex Blain, Dimitri Boumis, Emmett Gillies, Lukas Graham and Peyton Underwood

•Postseason: Defeated Bexley 4-1; lost to Sparta Highland 4-3 in Division II district semifinal

GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 9-11 overall

•CIL standings: DeSales (7-0), Watterson (7-1), Columbus School for Girls (5-3), Bexley (4-3-1), Columbus Academy (4-4), Hartley (3-5), Granville (2-4-1), Wellington (1-6), Buckeye Valley (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Maggie Agra, Caroline Carmon, Naomi Gitahi, Emily Hattey, Jorja Hensley, Lily Lindemann, Sydney Onega, Bryn Power, Annie Reis, Sidney Sheridan, Colleen Sweeney and Annamarie Wills

•Key returnees: Ameliana Conigy and Maggie Taylor

•Postseason: Def. CSG 18-13; def. Bexley 17-12; lost to DeSales 13-7 in Division II, Region 7 semifinal