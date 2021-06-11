Expanded Lancaster Ave. project, E. Main St. development approved in Reynoldsburg

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

Plans for two major housing developments continue to move forward following unanimous approvals June 3 from the Reynoldsburg Planning Commission.

An amended housing project along Lancaster Avenue, known as The Oliver, has grown to 150 townhomes and apartments.

In a separate project, central Ohio builder Joe Ciminello came before the commission with a plan to construct more than 400 apartments north of East Main Street and west of Summit Road, across from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Oliver

Developer Michael Oliver of Principle Homes LLC originally planned a community of 56 apartments and 32 townhomes on 4.5 acres at 1170 Lancaster Ave.

However, developers returned to the commission June 3 with amended blueprints for 126 apartments and 24 townhomes with attached garages on 7.6 acres as well as a pavilion and a dog park.

“When I was first approached by Michael (Oliver), and we started to develop that first proposal, it was always his intent to increase this neighborhood into a larger area,” project architect and planner Lori Gunzelman told the commission. “I don't think he anticipated getting that parcel to the north as quickly as he did. And when we were presented with that opportunity, it just made sense for us to be able to acquire that and incorporate it into the current designs.”

The one- and two-bedroom apartments will range in size from 615 square feet to 998 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city.

The two- and three-bedroom townhomes, which will be sold to private owners, will include attached two-car garages and will range in size from 1,870 square feet to 2,350 square feet.

The planning commission staff supports the updated site layout with two-story townhomes on the exterior and three-story apartment buildings in the development’s interior.

Residents have been vocal against the development, citing concerns over traffic, flooding and whether three-story buildings fit the character of the surrounding neighborhoods.

In an email to the commission, Tom and Amy Fee of Bryden Road said the development will create a “huge increase in population density” and “a big problem for traffic in the Main (Street) and Lancaster (Avenue) area.”

They said more than 680 people have signed a petition urging the commission to deny the development.

“I've lived here longer than many people here have been alive,” commission member Keith Benner said. “And, you know, Brookside is an old, old, established neighborhood, and a three-story apartment building right in the middle of it is going to be difficult to take.”

Benner added that developers and city officials are trying to “make it a viable product.”

Oliver purchased the property from Grace Apostolic Church to the south on Lancaster Avenue. The site is zoned residential medium.

In a September email to city officials, Grace Apostolic pastor Robert Linder said the congregation is “grateful for (the Oliver’s) commitment to our area and willingness to invest in our neighborhood.”

Eastwood development

Ciminello’s plan for approximately 35 acres along East Main Street will consist of 159 “single-story apartment units with attached garages” and 264 “apartment units with detached garages and amenities,” according to a summary of the project.

“What's before you … are two multifamily sites,” Ciminello told the commission. “A diverse product, single-story ranch, attached two-car garage … geared more toward empty-nesters, young professionals. Then we have the three-story walk-up multifamily as well for younger, and sometimes older.”

Eventually, Ciminello’s plan calls for a mix of more than 700 homes and apartments with 11.5 acres of commercial property fronting East Main Street. Six types of single-family, owner-occupied homes are planned, including traditional houses, attached single-family townhomes and estate lots with custom homes on larger parcels.

Other plans include a neighborhood community center with an outdoor pool and park space.

The commercial property will include retail and office space, like the Westar development on Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway in Westerville, Reynoldsburg Development Director Andrew Bowsher told City Council in February when it approved annexing the land.

Council also established three zoning districts for the project: Main Street district, residential medium (RM) and suburban residential (SR).

