Reynoldsburg eyes limit on number of dogs, cats allowed per home

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

The city of Reynoldsburg is considering limits on the number of dogs and cats that residents can keep in their homes.

What those limits might be are expected to be discussed during City Council’s June 28 meeting.

Council’s public safety, law and courts committee reviewed potential law changes June 14 that would limit the number of “domesticated animals” on the premises of any single-family dwelling or in “any separate suite in a dwelling for two or more families” in the city.

“This would probably not be a particularly popular ordinance, and it’s not the kind of law that you consider needing until you have a situation that demonstrates your need for it,” City Attorney Chris Shook told council.

He said such a situation occurred at 54 Scenic Road several months ago, where residents had been “harboring” more than 40 Australian shepherd dogs.

“(They were) engaged in breeding activities, and it got to a point where the condition of the premises was inhabitable for animals and human beings,” Shook said.

The city has condemned the premises and according to a Feb. 26 consent agreement with property owner Colleen Croston, the city sent her a bill for more than $16,000 in cleaning costs.

“This raised the question about where we are as a city and our ability to address situations like that in the future,” Shook said. “We’re a suburban community, not an agricultural community.”

Shook provided research on similar laws in other area communities.

• Bexley passed a law in 2010 that says there can be no more than a total of five dogs, cats and chickens in one residence and no more than three of those five can be dogs.

• In Grandview Heights, Hilliard and Upper Arlington, a household is limited to four cats or dogs, in any combination.

• Whitehall has no rules on how many cats but limits the number of dogs to three.

• Gahanna law also prohibits keeping more than five adult animals.

Puppies and kittens are excluded from the maximum number of animals a household can have, according to Shook’s research. However, the age of what is considered an adult animal varies by city.

Gahanna defines an adult animal as being older than three months. Hilliard, Upper Arlington and Whitehall say four months. Bexley and Grandview Heights say six months.

“Six months seems appropriate to me,” said Councilwoman Kristin Bryant, who chairs the public safety, law and courts committee. “I think one of the things that we need to be mindful of is the residents who already may have a number of animals … we don’t want to be in a position of telling anyone that they need to get rid of their pets.

“One of the things we should be doing is having a solution to grandfather in people who have multiple pets,” she said.

In discussions with Lori Carlson, executive director of the Licking County Humane Society, Shook said the suggested limit was “somewhere between six to eight dogs. We did not discuss cats.”

