Reynoldsburg City Council committee tables plan limiting number of allowed pets

Reynoldsburg residents won’t have to worry about how many cats and dogs they can own – at least for now – after a City Council committee unanimously tabled a proposed ordinance that would have limited the total number of pets allowed to 10.

Council’s public safety, law and courts committee discussed potential law changes June 28 that would have limited the number of “domesticated animals” on the premises of any single-family dwelling or in “any separate suite in a dwelling for two or more families” in the city.

“I don’t know that I like a set number, given the wide variety of housing we have here,” said Councilwoman Kristin Bryant, who chairs the committee. “A house in Brookside probably can’t have as many animals as some of the houses that are off Taylor Road. … I have mixed emotions about doing this because we do have responsible pet owners in this town.”

A draft ordinance recommended a limit of “10 dogs and/or cats in any combination” and noted that “puppies and kittens under 6 months old shall not be included toward the total of the maximum number of dogs and cats permitted.”

The proposed changes also would have established prohibitions on commercial breeding and would have excluded any dog or cat “kept or harbored as of the effective date” of the ordinance.

“It seems very difficult to say to an individual who has responsibly been owning their pets that this is the number you’re allowed to have by your government,” Councilman Barth Cotner said. “So I think we’re stepping into an area where we shouldn’t be.”

Cotner said the city already has animal welfare and nuisance laws in place.

Discussing such a proposed ordinance was prompted by a situation last December at 54 Scenic Road, where residents had been “harboring” more than 40 Australian shepherd dogs, according to City Attorney Chris Shook.

The city has since condemned the premises, and according to a Feb. 26 consent agreement with property owner Colleen Croston, the city sent her a bill for more than $16,000 in cleaning costs.

Neighbors said they had notified the city about the number of dogs and began calling police in 2018.

“If the zoning laws that you already have in place concerning dogs were good enough I would not (have) been in a battle for two years with the city concerning this on Scenic Road,” Deanna Weed wrote on the city’s Facebook page during the meeting.

Steve Castro, who also resides on Scenic Road, told council he supports a limit.

“I don’t want to take away people's rights to have pets, but I think that there are reasonable restrictions, especially in residential areas,” he said.

Castro said prohibiting residents from owning more than five dogs “makes sense” and would bring Reynoldsburg “in line with other surrounding areas.”

Shook previously provided research on similar laws in other central Ohio communities.

• Bexley passed a law in 2010 that says there can be no more than a total of five dogs, cats and chickens in one residence and no more than three of those five can be dogs.

• In Grandview Heights, Hilliard and Upper Arlington, a household is limited to four cats or dogs, in any combination.

• Whitehall has no rules on how many cats but limits the number of dogs to three.

• Gahanna law also prohibits keeping more than five adult animals.

Puppies and kittens are excluded from the maximum number of animals a household can have, according to Shook’s research. However, the age of what is considered an adult animal varies by city.

Gahanna defines an adult animal as being older than three months. Hilliard, Upper Arlington and Whitehall say four months. Bexley and Grandview Heights say six months.

