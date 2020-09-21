Upper Arlington: Man cooks up trouble at local restaurant

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

A 30-year-old Upper Arlington man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly throwing food at customers Sept. 9 at a restaurant on the 1300 block of West Lane Avenue.

The time of the incident wasn't provided, but according to police reports, the trouble started after the man became belligerent upon being denied service because he didn't have any form of payment.

In addition to yelling, he picked up his order of food and threw it at employees and other customers in the restaurant.

After being asked to leave several times, police reports said the man kicked the front door, breaking its glass and causing $500 in damage. He also allegedly kicked glass shards, which resulted in a female employee being injured.

The man was charged with assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A man in the 1200 block of Fountaine Drive reported the loss of $1,498 through a telephone scam between 10 a.m. and noon Sept. 2.

* A Columbus man reported a backpack blower valued at $500 was stolen from the bed of his truck while he was working on the 1500 block of Barrington Road between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

* A man on the 1600 block of Berkshire Road reported a package containing merchandise valued at $35.46 was stolen from his front porch between 11:22 a.m. and 12:14 p.m. Sept. 10.

* Two boys, ages not provided, were charged with breaking and entering and criminal damaging after allegedly vandalizing a vehicle, two bicycles and "other property" at a home on the 1600 block of Cambridge Boulevard. The time and date of the incident wasn't provided, but according to a report entered into the UAPD log Sept. 14, the two were vandalizing the property when the homeowners returned from a vacation. Total damages were estimated at $14,105.

* An Upper Arlington man reported a backpack blower valued at $600 was stolen from his trailer while he was working near the intersection of Tremont Road and South Parkway Drive about 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

* A 14-year-old boy was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 6 after allegedly accidentally shooting himself in his left hand on the 4200 block of Lyon Drive.

* A Columbus man reported the theft of a leaf blower valued at $500 from his truck while he was working on the 2600 block of York Road between 11:30 and 11:35 a.m. Sept. 10.