Girls Basketball: Abigail Dorsainvil named coach at Upper Arlington

Although she spent the past three seasons as the Upper Arlington girls basketball team’s junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant, Abigail Dorsainvil wasn’t completely sure she wanted the head coaching job after Chris Savage resigned Aug. 31.

“I knew I eventually wanted to be the head coach of a program but (the decision) wasn’t immediate,” Dorsainvil said. “Time is a big factor. I’m a wife and a mother (to three children age 5 and younger) and I needed to take my family into consideration. But my kids are supportive and so is my husband (Kevens). I’m excited.”

UA athletics director Tony Pusateri announced Dorsainvil as the Golden Bears’ next coach Sept. 25, pending school board approval.

Savage went 218-96 in 13 seasons, including Division I district championships in 2014 and 2016.

Savage was Dorsainvil’s high school coach at DeSales. Then known as Abby Gehring, she was point guard on a Division II regional runner-up team as a senior in 2006.

The Bears went 10-13 overall and 5-5 in the OCC-Central Division last year, losing to Dublin Scioto 43-25 in the first round of the district tournament.

UA’s second-leading scorer is expected to return in junior Alyssa Gest, who averaged 7.1 points last year, as well as senior forward Annie Hargraves, an Ohio State lacrosse recruit.

“I am just excited to get started. We don’t have that much time,” Dorsainvil said. “I know the girls already. Being the head voice will be an adjustment, but it’s exciting.”

